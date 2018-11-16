IndiGo likely to launch one-stop flight to Europe soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s budget airline IndiGo might launch one-stop flight to Europe soon, reported Times of India.

The carrier is looking to make Tbilisi and Baku, capitals of Georgia and Azerbaijan the mid-way stopovers in order to launch one-stop flights between India and European cities such as London Gatwick.

The carrier is looking at Istanbul but because of high airport charges there, the airline might choose the above-mentioned cities, reported Times of India.

The national daily quoted TAV Holdings that operates the Tbilisi airport saying, "From February 2019, IndiGo plans to launch flights between India and Georgia. The airline had shown its interest in Georgian aviation market back in the summer of 2018. The meetings with the Georgian side in August were organised by TAV Holdings."

IndiGo currently operates 190 aircrafts which include Airbus 320s and ATR planes. The carrier currently offers more than 1200 daily flights and connects over 48 domestic destinations and 11 international destinations.

Worth mentioning here is that IndiGo is launching non-stop daily flights between Bengaluru and Hong Kong from December 11, 2018. The starting fare is Rs 22,999. Daily flights between Delhi and Phuket is also being introduced from November 23 onwards. The ticket from Delhi to Phuket is priced at Rs 17,599.

News.Az

