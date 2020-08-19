Indonesia, Azerbaijan keen to expand cooperation, diplomat says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan run well without any obstacles, said Indonesian Charge d'Affaires Mrs. Ingan Malem.

She made the remarks Wednesday at the commemoration ceremony of the 75th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day in Baku.

The diplomat stressed that the two countries are keen to enhance mutually beneficial economic, trade and socio-cultural cooperation.

"In these difficult times, especially in the economic and security fields, with solid bilateral cooperation, we hope that the two countries could overcome the challenges together. We want to see Indonesia and Azerbaijan as partners who need each other for mutual growth and inclusive development. Our fervent hope that cooperation between the two countries will bring great benefits to both countries,” she added.

News.Az