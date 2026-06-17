Indonesia busts cross-border drug network, arrests two suspects

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Indonesian authorities have dismantled a drug trafficking network operating between Malaysia and Indonesia, arresting two suspects and seizing approximately 27 kilograms of methamphetamine in Riau province, officials announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The seizure resulted from a joint operation conducted by the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency and customs officials in the coastal district of Bengkalis.

Investigators tracked the network using digital analysis techniques before carrying out separate raids early Wednesday, leading to the arrest of two Indonesian nationals.

Authorities said a third suspect linked to the operation remains at large and is being sought by law enforcement.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to Jakarta for further investigation. Meanwhile, laboratory testing is underway to confirm and analyze the seized narcotics.

News.Az