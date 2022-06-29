Indonesia president arrives in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Wednesday morning arrived in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Widodo is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“President Widodo and his wife arrived on board a special train from Poland to Kyiv," the office of the Indonesian president said in a statement.

The Indonesian president also visited the city of Irpin and a number of medical facilities, according to the statement.

As part of his foreign tour, Widodo will also visit Moscow, where he is scheduled for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

News.Az