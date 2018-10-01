Yandex metrika counter

Indonesia quake, tsunami death toll exceeds 1,200

Earlier, 832 people were reported dead.

The death toll from Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami disaster has topped 1,200 on Sunday, The Straits Times reported.

About 16,700 people have left their homes as a result of this disaster, and about 2.4 million people need humanitarian aid.

