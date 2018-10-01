Indonesia quake, tsunami death toll exceeds 1,200

+ ↺ − 16 px

Earlier, 832 people were reported dead.

The death toll from Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami disaster has topped 1,200 on Sunday, The Straits Times reported.

Earlier, 832 people were reported dead.

About 16,700 people have left their homes as a result of this disaster, and about 2.4 million people need humanitarian aid.

News.Az

News.Az