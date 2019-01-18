Indonesia supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within int’l recognized borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia always supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders and considers it important to resolve

Pramono made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported Friday.

Hasanov expressed gratification with the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

He appreciated SOCAR’s activity in Indonesia and stressed the importance of further development of cooperation in the economic sphere.

Hasanov stressed the importance of expanding the legal framework.

In turn, the Indonesian diplomat expressed gratification with the relations existing in the political sphere between the two countries. He stressed that there are ample opportunities for the development of bilateral relations in all spheres.

During the meeting, the issues on the development of relations in the fields of culture, education, trade, economy and tourism between Azerbaijan and Indonesia were discussed.

The Azerbaijani-Indonesian political dialogue was held during the visit to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The priorities of the foreign policy of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the relations between the two countries, including the exchange of views on the development of relations in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres and others were discussed during the dialogue.

News.Az

