Indonesia tsunami: Death toll rises to nearly 1,350

The number of people known to have died in Friday's earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 1,347, disaster response officials say, BBC reports.

The death toll jumped on Tuesday from a previously confirmed figure of 844.

The 7.5-magnitude quake struck just off the central island of Sulawesi, setting off a tsunami that engulfed the coastal city of Palu.

Aid supplies are beginning to arrive in the city, where survivors have no access to running water or electricity.

As tensions and need run high, police have begun guarding shops against looters.

