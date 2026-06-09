Indonesia volcano alert: Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki remains highly active

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Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province remained highly active on Tuesday following several days of eruptions that led to the temporary closure of a nearby local airport, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The volcano, located on Flores Island, has erupted repeatedly since Friday, releasing ash columns that rose high into the sky, according to the local volcanology agency.

On Monday, eight eruptions were recorded, and at least six additional eruptions occurred on Tuesday.

The mountain continues to be placed under Indonesia’s second-highest level of volcanic alert. A five-kilometer exclusion zone has been established around the crater, while residents living near river areas have been advised to stay alert for possible lahar flows—dangerous mudflows made of volcanic material that can occur during periods of heavy rainfall.

The local airport, located about 60 kilometers west of the volcano, resumed operations on Tuesday morning after having been closed since Friday due to volcanic ash, according to airport authorities.

Indonesia is among the most volcanically active countries in the world and lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic fault lines encircling the ocean that leads to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

News.Az