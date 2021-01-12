Indonesian divers recover black box from crashed Sriwijaya Air plane

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian Navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered a "black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people on board, AP reports.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the device was the plane’s flight data or cockpit voice recorder.

The recovery is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday.

TV stations showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the device heading to a Jakarta port. It is to be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC), which is overseeing the crash investigation.

A navy ship earlier picked up intense pings being emitted from the two recorders.

They were buried in seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the wreckage, navy Chief Adm. Yudo Margono said. He said at least 160 divers were deployed Tuesday in the search for the devices.

More than 3,600 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 large ships and 20 small boats are searching the area just north of Jakarta where Flight 182 crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains in the water at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet).

Sriwijaya Air has had only minor safety incidents in the past, though a farmer was killed in 2008 when a plane went off the runway while landing due to a hydraulic issue. In 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet operated by Lion Air crashed, killing 189 people. An automated flight-control system played a role in that crash, but the Sriwijaya Air jet did not have that system on board.

