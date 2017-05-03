Indonesian envoy: Karabakh conflict is Azerbaijan’s internal affair

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is an internal affair of Azerbaijan, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fanani, who is on a trip to Azerbaijan’s Guba district, told reporters, APA reported.



He noted that Azerbaijan should liberate its lands from occupation at all costs.



“We have always supported a peaceful solution to the conflict. We have always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue within international organizations,” said the ambassador.



Touching upon the prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries, the diplomat stressed the great potential for deepening cooperation.



Husnan Bey Fanani said he is periodically informed about Indonesian businessmen’s investments in Azerbaijan.

