Indonesian media highlight Moscow meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders

The Indonesian media have highlighted a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in Moscow.

ANTARA News Agency, “respublika.co.id”, “dunia.rmol.id”, “gontornews.com”, “arrahmah.com”, “ihram.co.id” portals published articles about the meeting initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, AZERTAC reports.

The Indonesian media underlined that following the meeting the leaders announced the creation of a working group that will be engaged in recovery work.

The articles also drew the readers` attention to the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands after the 30-year occupation by the Armenian armed forces.

The media also noted the importance of unblocking the transport and communication lines in the region.

