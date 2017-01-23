Indonesian news portal highlights 20 January tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indonesia-based Kompasiana news portal has published an article on the 20 January tragedy, AzerTag reports.

Headlined "Azerbaijanis in Indonesia commemorate the 27th anniversary of Black January" the article highlights the motives, goals and other facts of committing the 20 January tragedy. The article says that the tragic events of January 20 are connected with the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and are part of the same project.

News.Az

