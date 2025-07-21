Indonesian passenger ferry fire: 568 survive, 3 dead

At least three people were killed aboard a passenger ship after a fire broke out on Sunday morning, the authorities and local news outlets said.CreditCredit...Basarnas/BASARNAS, via Associated Press

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 20, 2025, the passenger ferry KM Barcelona 5 caught fire at sea off North Sulawesi, Indonesia, during its journey from Melonguane port to Manado. The fire started around midday at the stern of the vessel but was extinguished within an hour.

568 people were rescued, 3 confirmed dead, including a pregnant woman, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Earlier reports of 5 deaths were revised after two passengers, including a 2-month-old baby with seawater in the lungs, were saved.

Rescue operations involved a coast guard ship, six rescue vessels, inflatable boats, and local fishermen who aided survivors in the choppy waters. Passengers were seen jumping into the sea wearing life jackets amid smoke and flames.

Authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts, with no current reports of missing persons.

News.Az