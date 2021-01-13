Indonesian president receives 1st dose of COVID vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s president received his first dose Wednesday of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, marking the start of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Joko Widodo underwent blood pressure and body temperature checks before getting the injection from Deputy Chief Medical Officer Abdul Muthalib.

"It doesn’t hurt at all," said Widodo after receiving the vaccine at the Merdeka Palace.

After President Jokowi, Daeng M. Faqih, chairman of the Indonesian Medical Association, became the second person to receive the vaccine.

News.Az