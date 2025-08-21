Indonesia’s Deputy Manpower Minister arrested in anti-graft probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has arrested Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer over alleged extortion, the agency confirmed Thursday.

Ebenezer, a member of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra party, is the first cabinet member to face arrest in Prabowo’s administration, which has pledged to crack down on corruption, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

KPK deputy head Fitroh Rohcahyanto said the case is linked to suspected irregularities in the ministry’s issuance of safety permits, though he gave no further details. The manpower ministry has not commented, and it remains unclear whether Ebenezer has been formally charged.

Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, ranked 99th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index.

