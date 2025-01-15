Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts, authorities raise alert level -VIDEO

This handout picture taken and released on January 11, 2025 by Indonesian Geological Agency shows Mount Ibu spewing volcanic material approximately 4,000 meters high during an eruption. Photo: AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

A volcano on Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera erupted early on January 15, releasing a towering ash cloud that reached 4 kilometers in height, prompting authorities to issue the highest alert level for the surrounding areas, officials said.

Mount Ibu erupted at 7.11am for around two minutes, the country’s volcanology agency said in a statement. Clouds of thick grey ash billowed into the sky leaning towards the west, said Mr Muhammad Wahid, the agency head, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “Residents and tourists should not have any activities within at least 5km from the crater,” he said.Mount Ibu also erupted on Jan 14, spewing volcanic ash 3km high.Around 13,000 people are living near the volcano, said the spokesman of Indonesia’s disaster agency, Mr Abdul Muhari. However, there is so far no plan to evacuate residents.“Today’s eruption has not yet affected the residents directly. But we have deployed personnel just in case evacuation is needed,” he said.Ibu’s activity follows a series of eruptions of volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has 127 active volcanoes. Ibu had a series of eruptions in 2024. In May, it forced the evacuation of people living in seven nearby villages.

News.Az