Indonesia’s National Awakening Party issues statement on escalation of tension along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

The National Awakening Party of the Indonesian parliament has issued a statement on the escalation of tension along Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Issued both on behalf of Member of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia from the faction of National Awakening Party, Chairperson of Fatayat NU Anggia Erma Rini and on behalf of the National Awakening Party, it condemned the recent provocations perpetrated by Armenian armed forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The statement reads: “Regarding the Armenia armed forces’ attack since July 12, 2020 against the Azerbaijan border in Tovuz district, we strongly disagree with the aggression. Moreover, the attack cause the fall of civilian casualties.

We urge Armenia to respect all relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and insist that Armenia withdraw all its troops from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

On behalf of my group and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to families and loves ones of Martyrs and the whole people of Azerbaijan.

May Allah rest the souls of the Martyrs in peace!”

News.Az