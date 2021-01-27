Indonesia's president gets 2nd dose of COVID vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian President Joko Widodo received his second dose of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac in a live broadcast Wednesday from the Presidential Palace in the capital Jakarta, Anadolu Agency reports.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was also administered to military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Food and Drug Agency President Penny Kusumastuti Lukito.

In a statement, Widodo said Indonesia started the second COVID-19 vaccine batch two weeks after the first jab and called for careful compliance with health protocols and avoiding social mobility.

Indonesia’s president received his first dose on Jan. 13 and mass vaccination of health care professionals started on Jan. 14. The government aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next year.

The country has reported over 1.1 million coronavirus cases so far, while 28,468 people have succumbed to the virus.

