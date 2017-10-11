Inflation in Azerbaijan makes up 0.7% in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-September 2017, consumption goods rose 13.9% compared to 2016, including food product raised 17.9%, non-food product soared 12.5% and service rendered to the population surged 9.6%.



According to the State Statistical Committee, in the current year, the consumption price index has fallen 0.1 percent for the first time.



State Statistical Committee says consumption goods prices and paid services increased 0.7% in September, as well as food products went up 1.4%, non-food products – 0.4%, paid services rendered to the population soared 0.1%.

News.Az