Inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be below target index until end-2018

Over the seven months of this year, inflation rate in Azerbaijan was 2.8 percent, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijani forum on competitiveness held Sept. 7.

“Inflation rate in Azerbaijan has stabilized since 2017,” Rustamov said. “In the first seven months of 2018, this figure in the country was 2.8 percent. Until the end of the year, according to our forecasts, inflation rate will be below the target index.”

