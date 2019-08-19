Influenza H1N1 death toll inches closer to 100 in Myanmar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll of seasonal influenza A (H1N1) pdm 09 reached 96 as of Friday, an official from Ministry of Health and Sports told Xinhua.

From January 1 to August 16 this year, a total of 463 laboratory confirmed influenza H1N1 infection cases were reported with deaths inching closer to 100.

During the period, Yangon region registered highest mortality rate with 66 deaths, accounting two-thirds of total deaths as it has the highest population density, said Daw Khin Khin Gyi, deputy director of Contagious Disease Prevention and Eradication Division under the ministry's Public Health Department.

Also, 12 deaths were reported in Ayeyarwady region while seven deaths in Bago, three deaths in Sagaing and two in Magway regions.

Meanwhile, Mon state registered three deaths, followed by Kachin, Rakhine and Shan states with one death each.

Of the total deaths, 78 deaths were those who suffered from H1N1 influenza with underlying diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and other immune-deficiency conditions, said a report of the Central Epidemiology Unit and National Health Laboratory under the ministry.

The symptoms of the seasonal influenza come within one to five days which is called incubation period after exposure for the infected person as the virus is spread through airborne droplets from sneezing and coughing or by hands which are contaminated with secretions.

