Info session organized for university students as part of MEDIAlab project (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has organized an info session for students of higher education institutions as part of the MEDIAlab project, the Agency’s press service told News.Az.

Delivering an opening speech at the event, Natig Mammadli, Head of the Department for Work with Media Entities and Journalists at the Media Development Agency, said that the MEDIAlab project will play an exceptional role in ensuring the sustainability of innovation and development-oriented activities in the media field, supporting the integration of traditional media into digital media in the educational process and developing the skills of young people.

Parvana Ibrahimova, a representative of the Media Development Agency, emphasized the importance of training young and professional specialists in the field of media and developing digital media skills in line with trends.

Having presented the MEDIAlab project, Aytan Babayeva, a representative of the Media Development Agency, said the project will mainly consist of components – education and skills development.

Speaking at the event, Aynur Zeynalli, a representative of the Media Development Agency, provided information about the results of the survey conducted as part of the project and the one-year action plan. She stressed that various successive development programs will be implemented in the next stage.

Later on, TV journalist Ruslan Hasanov, who is the host of the News program on Azerbaijan Television, held a skills development workshop related to Newslab – creative thinking, content production, and news preparation. During the interactive workshop, Hasanov answered questions from the participants and gave them practical tasks.

The MEDIAlab project aims to increase the personnel potential in the relevant field for the development of human resources, which are the main links of the technological transformation chain, to support the expansion of interaction and cooperation between media entities and higher education institutions and to create a favorable ecosystem for improving digital media skills for young people.

News.Az