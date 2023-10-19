Information about deaths of three more Azerbaijanis in Israel not confirmed: Foreign Ministry

Israeli media reports on the deaths of three more Azerbaijani citizens and the disappearance of another one in Israel have not yet been confirmed, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.

Previously, the ministry said that eight people of Azerbaijani origin - Israeli citizens Shamil Abbasov, Lior Azizov, Roman Gandel, Eden Abdullayev, Emil Samuelov, and Jiar Davidov, as well as Emin Akhundov and Ilkin Nazarov with dual citizenship, died as a result of Hamas attacks on Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks killed more than 1,400 people and injured over 3,300.

