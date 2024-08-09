Yandex metrika counter

ING Group sets economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
ING Group sets economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan

The Netherlands' largest banking group, ING Group, has revised its economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan, anticipating a 3.8% increase in 2024, 2.5% in 2025, and 2.8% in 2026, News.Az reports citing Report .

The forecast for the current year has been raised by 1% compared to ING's previous projections, while the outlooks for the subsequent years remain unchanged.

The country's government has also set ambitious targets, expecting GDP growth of 2.4% in 2024 and 2.9% in 2025.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      