ING Group sets economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands' largest banking group, ING Group, has revised its economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan, anticipating a 3.8% increase in 2024, 2.5% in 2025, and 2.8% in 2026, News.Az reports citing Report .

The forecast for the current year has been raised by 1% compared to ING's previous projections, while the outlooks for the subsequent years remain unchanged.The country's government has also set ambitious targets, expecting GDP growth of 2.4% in 2024 and 2.9% in 2025.

News.Az