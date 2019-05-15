InnoFest to be held in Azerbaijan for the first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will host the 1st InnoFest Innovation Festival, which will consist of 12 events and will be held from May 29 to June 4, Tural Karimli, director of Azerbaijan's High Tech Park LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, said at a press conference held for the festival, Trend reports.

According to him, the festival will be held on the initiative of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, and the event is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Education, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation, the UN Development Program, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani mobile operator Azercell.

As Karimli noted, the festival will include summits and forums with the participation of global organizations, international companies and influential individuals, robotics competitions, eSports tournaments, innovation and start-up competitions, exhibitions, technoparties and a concert with the participation of a famous artist.

Karimli also said that the large-scale Monex Caspian summit will be held in Baku on May 30-June 1, which is held annually in the regions of Europe, the Middle East and the CIS countries. The goal of the Monex Caspian organization is to create new business opportunities in Azerbaijan, strengthen ties of cooperation and identify the latest trends.

The summit will be held as part of the Innovation Festival with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, along with the joint organization of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (Amcham) and the FA International Trade Events.

The event will bring together leaders in financial technology and the banking industry.

The event will be attended by over 300 local and foreign companies, more than 70 speakers and representatives from about 50 countries. One of the main guests of the summit will be Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor and creator of the Internet, the speaker of the Web Summit and the World Economic Forum in Davos, the world's largest technology conference, as well as the winner of the Turing Award and Queen Elizabeth Award.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s first Youth Internet Forum will be held from May 31 to June 3 within the festival, according to Karimli. The main purpose of the forum is to attract the youth of Azerbaijan, as well as the countries of the region, to discuss trends in the development of the digital sphere.

With the support and initiative of Azerbaijan’s State Fund for Development of Information Technologies under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Made in Azerbaijan: Innovations and Technologies (MAINTECH-2019) forum will also take place on June 3, the purpose of which is to widely disseminate innovative and technological products and services, and also to support their export.

In addition, an exhibition of goods of local manufacturers will be held with the support of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, together with Mars Academy at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, at which achievements in the field of high technologies will be presented.

In a multi-zone pavilion, Mars Academy will present information about STEAM educational programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics). The goal of the program is to help young people choose different professions.

News.Az

