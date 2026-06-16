Inside Azerbaijan’s massive, viral Great Return project

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Editor's note: Aysel Mammadzada is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

The “Great Return” program in Azerbaijan has become one of the most ambitious post-conflict reconstruction and resettlement efforts in the modern world. Centered on the revitalization of the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, the initiative represents not only the physical rebuilding of cities and villages but also the restoration of human lives, identity, and historical continuity.

As of 2026, the program is no longer a vision of the future — it is an unfolding reality. Thousands of families have already returned, infrastructure is rapidly expanding, and long-term state planning envisions the return of hundreds of thousands more citizens in the coming years.

At its core, the Great Return is about transformation: turning formerly devastated, depopulated lands into modern, livable, and economically active regions that once again become an integral part of Azerbaijan’s national life.

One of the most significant updated figures of 2026 highlights the scale of Azerbaijan’s long-term resettlement strategy. According to official discussions presented in international forums, the phased return of approximately 700,000 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) is planned as part of the Great Return program through 2030. This makes it one of the largest planned return movements of displaced populations in recent decades.

The program is not symbolic. It is backed by structured state policy, infrastructure investment, and coordinated development plans across multiple liberated districts.

By 2025–2026, resettlement had already begun to show measurable results. More than 7,500 families (over 30,000 people) had returned to various settlements in the Karabakh region, including newly rebuilt towns and villages. These figures reflect a growing transition from reconstruction to active repopulation.

In addition, in specific restored settlements such as Khojaly, hundreds of families have already been resettled, with continued expansion expected as housing, schools, and public services are completed.

The success of the Great Return program depends heavily on the massive reconstruction effort taking place across liberated territories. Entire cities and villages that were once destroyed or abandoned are being rebuilt from the ground up.

Photo: AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani government has prioritized the creation of “smart settlements,” integrating modern urban planning with sustainable technologies. One of the earliest examples is the Aghali village project in Zangilan district, designed as a “smart village” using environmentally friendly energy systems, digital governance tools, and modern infrastructure.

Across the region, new roads, airports, tunnels, and railways are reshaping connectivity. The Fuzuli International Airport, for example, has become a key transport hub connecting Karabakh with the rest of Azerbaijan and supporting both civilian travel and economic logistics.

Large-scale investment programs, estimated in the billions of dollars, have been directed toward rebuilding housing, schools, hospitals, and cultural institutions. This reflects a long-term strategy that goes beyond physical reconstruction and focuses on sustainable regional development.

Beyond infrastructure, the most meaningful dimension of the Great Return is human resettlement. Families who were displaced decades ago during the early 1990s conflicts are now returning to their ancestral lands.

By 2026, returnees have already been settled in multiple reconstructed villages, including areas in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Khojaly, and other districts. In some locations, new residential complexes have been completed and handed over to families, marking the first time in over 30 years that civilian life has resumed there.

In places like Khojaly, official reports indicate that more than 140 families (over 650 individuals) have already been resettled, with additional waves continuing. Similar phased returns are taking place in Aghdam district villages such as Xidirli (Khidirli), where hundreds of families have already moved into newly built housing.

These returns are not just administrative processes — they represent emotional and generational reunions with land, memory, and heritage.

While the achievements are significant, the Great Return program is not without challenges. One of the most persistent issues is the presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance in liberated territories. Azerbaijani authorities have repeatedly emphasized that demining is one of the most time-consuming and resource-intensive aspects of reconstruction, with estimates suggesting that full clearance may take decades.

Another challenge lies in ensuring sustainable livelihoods. Returning populations require not only housing but also employment opportunities, education systems, healthcare services, and long-term economic stability. Without these elements, resettlement cannot be fully sustainable.

Additionally, rebuilding entirely destroyed urban environments requires time, technical expertise, and continuous investment. Many areas had been heavily damaged or remained unused for nearly 30 years, meaning infrastructure must often be constructed from scratch.

Despite these challenges, the steady pace of development indicates a long-term commitment to overcoming obstacles step by step.

The Great Return is not only a social and humanitarian project — it is also an economic transformation strategy. The reconstruction of liberated territories is expected to significantly contribute to Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy in the coming decades.

New agricultural zones, logistics corridors, tourism potential, and industrial parks are being developed across Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The government’s approach aims to integrate these regions into national and regional economic systems, turning them into productive centers rather than purely residential areas.

International cooperation has also played a role in supporting reconstruction technologies, urban planning models, and sustainable energy systems. This has helped position the program as a model of post-conflict development planning in global discussions.

For Azerbaijan, the Great Return is more than a development program — it is a deeply symbolic national project. It represents restoration after decades of displacement and loss. It also reflects the idea of rebuilding not only cities, but also social continuity and historical belonging.

Photo: AZERTAC

The return of families to Karabakh and surrounding districts is often described in national discourse as a “restoration of justice” and a “return to ancestral homeland.” While political interpretations differ internationally, within Azerbaijan the emotional and cultural significance is profound.

This symbolic dimension gives the program a unique identity among global reconstruction efforts. It is both practical and deeply personal, combining state planning with collective memory.

As of 2026, the Great Return is still in its early and middle phases. However, the foundation for long-term success is already visible. Thousands of families have returned, dozens of settlements have been rebuilt or are under construction, and infrastructure networks are expanding rapidly.

The target of returning hundreds of thousands of citizens by 2030 sets a clear long-term direction. If current momentum continues, the liberated territories are likely to become fully integrated, modernized regions with active populations, economic centers, and cultural life.

The Great Return program stands as one of Azerbaijan’s most defining national initiatives in the post-conflict era. It combines reconstruction, resettlement, and modernization into a single long-term vision.

In 2026, the program has already moved beyond planning into implementation, with visible results on the ground. While challenges remain, the direction is clear: the transformation of once-destroyed territories into thriving, inhabited, and productive regions.

Ultimately, the Great Return is not just about rebuilding what was lost — it is about creating something new. It is a project of renewal, resilience, and long-term national development that continues to reshape Azerbaijan’s geographical and human landscape.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

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