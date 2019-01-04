Instagram verifies Azercell’s page

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell’s Instagram page www.instagram.com/azercell has been officially verified by Instagram.

The leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan Azercell was granted with this status as it meets all Instagram verification criteria and is following Terms of Services and Community Guidelines. Currently, Azercell’s Instagram page has over 70,000 followers. Azercell has always excelled as a leading company on social networks. The company has 600,000 fans on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages who can easily benefit from the high quality services 24/7 and advantages of the social network. The followers receive latest information about tariffs and campaigns, social projects and services conducted by the company. They also get needed information and response to any request in the shortest period.

Notably, Azercell Telecom was the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to launch its official page on Facebook in 2008, on Twitter a year later in 2009 and Instagram in 2012.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

