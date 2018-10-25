Instead of harmful rhetoric, Armenia should intensify Karabakh talks: Azerbaijani PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Instead of harmful rhetoric, Armenia should intensify negotiations on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which are aimed at achieving a result, Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend.

He was commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the participation of the separatist regime is a part of the negotiation process.

Hajiyev said that Pashinyan’s statements on the participation of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are of destructive nature and completely unacceptable.

Hajiyev noted that Armenia, by using force, occupied the territories of Azerbaijan and the illegal presence of the Armenian armed forces continues in those territories.

“Therefore, based on the imperative norms of international law, Armenia is a state that bears responsibility as a party to the conflict,” he said. “As for Pashinyan’s words on creating operational communication, we can say that this is not the kind of communication that is established between heads of state, foreign and defense ministers. This kind of operational communication is created in the working order as part of a certain lower level. Armenia and Azerbaijan, as parties to the conflict, are in talks, and the existence of certain contacts in this regard is normal.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

