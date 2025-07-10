Int'l travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions on July 10, members of the Most Traveled People (MTP) international travelers club, representing 15 countries, arrived in the city of Khankendi.

The travelers observed large-scale construction works underway in the central square of Khankendi, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Employees of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts briefed the visitors on the progress made since the city's liberation.

They emphasized that, along with infrastructure development, Khankendi is regaining its authentic historical appearance, transforming into one of Azerbaijan’s most remarkable cities.

As in Shusha, letters were also sent from the Khankendi city post office to Ireland and Canada.

News.Az