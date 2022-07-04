Intelligence announces 1st victories of Ukraine in August

+ ↺ − 16 px

"This August, Ukrainians will be able to see the country's first victories against Russia," stated the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview for RBC Ukraine news agency, News.az reports.

So, Budanov noted that it is necessary to correctly understand the significance of a turning point in the war.

"I (earlier - ed.) said that in August you will see, the whole world will see the first victories of Ukraine in principle. This is the first turning point," Budanov said.

However, the head of intelligence refused to give details.

"You want me to reveal all the plans now so that the enemy reads and prepares? Is that how you imagine it?... I will answer you rhetorically. If you analyze my statements or did you see me make a mistake at least once? So wait," said Budanov.

