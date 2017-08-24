Intensifying north wind in Azerbaijan to blow for 3 days

"Occasionally intensifying northern wind will blow in the territory of the republic till August 27."

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that the weather will be changeable cloudy, rainless in the next two days.

"Mild north wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will be 30-35 degrees at noon", Mammadova added.

