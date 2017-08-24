Yandex metrika counter

Intensifying north wind in Azerbaijan to blow for 3 days

  • Environment
  • Share
Intensifying north wind in Azerbaijan to blow for 3 days

"Occasionally intensifying northern wind will blow in the territory of the republic till August 27."

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that the weather will be changeable cloudy, rainless in the next two days.

"Mild north wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will be 30-35 degrees at noon", Mammadova added.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      