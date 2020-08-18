Yandex metrika counter

Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Lautaro Martinez played chief tormentor as Inter Milan claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final and come closer to a first title in nine years on Monday, according to Reuters.

Argentine striker Martinez, who scored twice, was the pinnacle of a perfect tactical display as Antonio Conte’s team set up a clash with five-time champions Sevilla, also thanks to a goal by Danilo D’Ambrosio and a Romelu Lukaku brace.

Shakhtar had their share of possession but failed to threaten a compact Inter side, who eventually completely overwhelmed their opponents.


