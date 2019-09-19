Interaction of troops carried out during Azerbaijani army’s large-scale drills - VIDEO
- 19 Sep 2019 10:59
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 141711
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/interaction-of-troops-carried-out-during-azerbaijani-armys-large-scale-drills-video Copied
In accordance with the plan of the Azerbaijani army’s large-scale exercises, the interaction of troops was carried out on the terrain model board upon completio
During the meeting held under the leadership of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the episodes were worked out on the complex mountainous-relief terrain model board.
News.Az