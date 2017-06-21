Intercepted Armenian spy: We were to kill soldiers - VIDEO

"I am a village resident and I am hired for military operations for money."

"Me, Zaver Hovanis Karapetyan, was born in Dovekh village of the Noyemberyan region on November 16, 1974. I currently live in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan.

"I am a village resident and I am hired for military operations for money.

"We advanced in the direction of the combat positions of Azerbaijani armed forces taking advantage of the favorable weather conditions, that is in rainy, foggy and dark weather conditions.

"Our goal was to attack the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces and kill the soldiers that were there.

"Two of our group were wounded and others took the wounded with them and escaped towards the Armenian positions.

"I could not ran away and decided to hide. I was further captured by the soldiers of the Azerbaijani armed forces."

News.Az

