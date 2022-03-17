Interest in Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP is very high: Baku City Circuit

There is very high interest in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a spokesman for the Baku City Circuit company told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Turab Teymurov said that the ticket sales for the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continue successfully.

According to the spokesman, the cost of tickets for the competitions ranges from 90 manat ($52.9) to 970 manat ($570.6).

"The tickets for the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be valid for this year’s races,” he added.

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled for June 10-12 in Baku.

