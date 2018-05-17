Interfaith delegation of Azerbaijan meets AIPAC and Simon Wiesenthal Center leadership in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev participated at the meetings.

As part of their visit to California, the interfaith delegation representing Muslim, Christian and Jewish faith communities of Azerbaijan, led by Mubariz Gurbanli, the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met on May 15, 2018 with Los Angeles leaders of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), one of the leading and most influential Jewish organizations in the U.S.; and Rabbi Marvin Hier, the Dean of the world-famous Simon Wiesenthal Center, which is one of the world’s largest (400,000 families) Jewish human rights organizations, the Consulate General in Los Angeles told News.Az.

Members of the delegation also got acquainted with the Museum of Tolerance of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which is one of the largest museums dedicated to the Holocaust and tolerance education in the world.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged their views on Azerbaijan’s rich traditions of multiculturalism, tolerance and harmony. It was also noted that people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds have been living together in peace, dignity and mutual respect, and have openly been practicing their religions, customs and traditions for many centuries in Azerbaijan.

The American counterparts expressed their satisfaction at this exemplary model of multifaith harmony and tolerance in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need for many other countries in the wider region to follow Azerbaijan’s suit.

The sides also expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijan’s strategic partnership with the United States and the State of Israel.

