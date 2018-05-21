Interfaith delegation of Azerbaijan meets elected officials of California

+ ↺ − 16 px

Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev participated at the meetings.

As part of their visit to San Francisco, the interfaith delegation representing Muslim, Christian and Jewish faith communities of Azerbaijan, led by Mubariz Gurbanli, the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Norman Yee, Member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, on May 16, 2018, and Jerry Hill, California State Senator on May 18, 2018, Azerbaijan's Consulate General told News.Az.



Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev participated at the meetings.



Members of the delegation also visited the Presidio Chapel, Grace Cathedral and Sherith Israel Synagogue in San Francisco, and got acquainted with their activities.



During the meetings, Azerbaijan’s ancient traditions of multiculturalism and multi-faith tolerance and harmony were discussed. It was also stressed that people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds have been living together in peace, dignity and mutual respect in Azerbaijan, and these traditions have already been elevated to the level of state policy in the country.

News.Az

News.Az