Interior Minister sends colonel and general into retirement

Two senior officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) have been sent into retirement.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has signed a relevant order, APA reports.



According to the order, Spokesman for the Internal Affairs Ministry Colonel Sadiq Gozalov and Head of Main Department on Combating Human Trafficking Police Major-General Sharif Asadullayev were sent into age-related retirement.



Usubov received both officials on this occasion and awarded Honorary Diploma to them.



The ministry confirmed the fact to APA.



Gozalov headed the ministry's press service since 1995.



Note that Haqqin.az website reported about the dismissal of Sadiq Gozalov, Sharif Asadullayev and Deputy Chief of Baku City Main Police Department, Major-General Shirinov Hasan Shirinov.

News.Az

