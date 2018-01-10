Interior minister: Turkey will not build wall along Armenia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Süleyman Soylu, the Minister of the Interior of Turkey, has stated that no wall will be built along the country’s borders with Armenia and Georgia.

The minister stressed that instead of building a wall, electronic equipment for border security control will be installed along the borders with Armenia and Georgia, according to Hürriyet (Liberty) newspaper of Turkey.

Soylu noted, however, that 50 percent of the wall being built along Turkey’s border with Iran is ready. He added that Iran has shown a constructive stance regarding the construction of this wall, and it helped Turkey on this matter.

Earlier, Turkish press had reported that Turkey plans to build a wall also along its borders with Armenia and Georgia.

News.Az

