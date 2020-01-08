Interministerial joint action plan signed to increase prestige of military service in Azerbaijani army

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, as well as the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription have signed the Joint Action Plan “On increasing the prestige of the military service in the Azerbaijan Army within society, in particular among the younger generation” for 2020-2023.

The plan provides for the promotion of the historical activities of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of the Azerbaijan Army and the reforms carried out in the army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the organization of mass events in the spirit of military patriotism among the younger generation to increase the prestige of military service, the visits historical places, the organization of "round tables" devoted to historical dates, conducting educational and propagandistic work in order to strengthen youth's attachment to national values, historical traditions, and other issues.

Specific tasks were assigned for the relevant persons to ensure timely and high-level implementation of the activities envisaged in the plan.

