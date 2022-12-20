International Baku-Shusha Forum of heads of institutions in charge of diaspora affairs of OTS kicks off

International Baku-Shusha Forum of heads of institutions in charge of diaspora affairs of OTS kicks off

An International Baku-Shusha Forum of the Heads of State Institutions in charge of Diaspora Affairs kicked off in Baku.

The event is held with the support of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs and in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States, News.Az reports.

A joint action plan and an action strategy of the participating institutions on diaspora for 2023 are discussed at the forum.

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Head of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, Abdullah Eren, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Yerzhan Mukash, State Secretary of Hungary for National Policy, Arpad Janos Potapi, Chairman of the National Commission for State Language and Language Policy under the President of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Osmonaliev, Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, Rustambek Kurbanov, Head of the International Department of the Otandastar Foundation of Kazakhstan, Kalybek Koblandin, and the representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kemal Koprulu, participated in the event.

Important projects aimed at the integration of Turkish diasporas in the world, deepening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between OTS member countries, the importance of collaboration between diaspora organizations, opportunities for Turkish communities living abroad to study in their mother tongue, and other important topics will be discussed at the forum.

It is planned to sign memorandums of understanding between the relevant institutions of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan at the forum.

The international forum will continue its work on December 21 in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world.

