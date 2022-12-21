International Baku-Shusha Forum wraps up with signing of joint declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

A joint declaration was signed at the International Baku-Shusha Forum of the Heads of State Institutions in charge of Diaspora Affairs of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The event was held with the support of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs and in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States.

The international forum opened in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku on Tuesday.

Important projects aimed at the integration of Turkish diasporas in the world, deepening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between OTS member countries, the importance of collaboration between diaspora organizations, opportunities for Turkish communities living abroad to study in their mother tongue, and other important topics were discussed at the forum.

On the first day of the forum, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the diaspora institutions of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan.

