International community reacts to Lebanon ceasefire deal

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 26, 2024. Photo: Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed relief following the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling it a "relief in the devastating situation in the Middle East."

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Borrell commended France and the US for their mediation efforts in securing the agreement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "The agreement on a cease-fire in Lebanon is a relief in the devastating situation in the Middle East. I want to praise France and the US for their mediation," he wrote.He emphasized the importance of ensuring the cease-fire's durability to protect the lives of citizens in Lebanon and Israel and to facilitate the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs)."It is now crucial that the cease-fire holds," he added.Borrell underscored the critical need for the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 (UNSCR 1701), which outlines measures for maintaining peace and security along the Lebanon-Israel border.In a pointed appeal to Lebanon’s political leaders, he reiterated the EU’s call for the election of a president, stressing the urgency of addressing the country’s prolonged political paralysis.He further highlighted the right of the Lebanese people to "regain full sovereignty on the country’s affairs, without external interference," signaling Europe’s concern over foreign influence in Lebanon’s domestic politics.The US and French presidents, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, issued a joint statement."Today, after many weeks of tireless diplomacy, Israel and Lebanon have accepted a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon," the statement said."This announcement will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line," it said.British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the announcement of a cease-fire between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, calling for the deal to be turned into "a lasting political solution.""We must see immediate progress towards a cease-fire deal in Gaza, the release of all hostages and the removal of restrictions on desperately needed humanitarian aid," he added.Ireland’s Foreign Minister Michael Martin said in a statement: "I welcome the announcement of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Both sides must use the cease-fire to engage meaningfully to achieve a durable peace."Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib also took to X, saying "The cease-fire agreement in Lebanon is a crucial step towards stopping the escalation in the Middle East. We call for a cease-fire in the whole region, including Gaza. Only resuming negotiations for a 2-state solution can bring peace. Civilians must be protected."Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said: "I welcome important cease-fire announcement. I’m also hopeful for a cease-fire in Gaza, with release of all hostages & an end to the tremendous suffering of the inhabitants."German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also said in a statement that the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah "is a ray of hope for the entire region.""The cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah shows what is possible with diplomatic means: We also urgently need a cease-fire in Gaza now so that the German and all other hostages are finally released and the suffering and hunger of hundreds of thousands of women, children and men finally comes to an end," she added.Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also spoke to X, saying that the announcement of a cease-fire in Lebanon was good news for peace and security."Now, we must move forward with the implementation of Resolution 1701," he added.Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said: "This is a vital step towards ending hostilities and regional de-escalation."European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "The announced cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah is very encouraging news. Lebanon will have an opportunity to increase internal security and stability thanks to Hezbollah’s reduced influence."Israel’s security cabinet approved the cease-fire agreement with Lebanon on Tuesday evening.US President Joe Biden confirmed that both Israel and Lebanon agreed to the deal, which will take effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200GMT) Wednesday.“The Security Cabinet, this evening, in a 10-1 vote, approved the US proposal for a cease-fire arrangement in Lebanon,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

