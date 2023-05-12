International community should not turn blind eye to landmine problem in liberated Azerbaijani territories: Roots of Peace

Civilized people and the international community should not turn a blind eye to the landmine problem in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Heidi Kuhn, the founder and head of the US-based Roots of Peace humanitarian organization, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a presentation of the book "The Reviving Earth" in Baku, News.Az reports.

She noted that the landmines buried in the ground are also seeds of hatred.

"Removing any mine from the ground and planting plant seeds in this place maintains peace. I want to show my solidarity with the mothers whose children were victims of landmines in Fuzuli. As humans, we have both destructive and creative power. We must jointly fight the mine problem," Kuhn added.

News.Az