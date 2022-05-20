International conference underway in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on “Advancing Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable development through revitalization of cultural environment” continues in Shusha, the cultural capital of Shusha.

A panel session, titled “Past problems - future prospects: the application of heritage management policy in the context of urbicide”, was held as part of the international conference on Friday, News.Az reports.

Alessandro Bianchi , a senior consultant on cultural heritage management, Maftun Abbasov, Chairman of the Board of the Shusha City State Reserve, Simone Giometti, Secretary General of Romualdo Del Bianco Foundation, Terry Sandell, Director of Cultural Futures LLP, and Sadagat Davudova, President of ICOMOS Azerbaijan, delivered speeches at the session.

The speakers noted that Shusha is of great importance not only for Azerbaijan but also the entire region. They called the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work the liberated Azerbaijani territories a ‘new example for the world’.

News.Az