International conference within Euronest PA kicks off in Baku

Delegations of the member states of the structure, including Armenia, take part in the event.

Baku is hosting the international conference 'Involving parliaments of the Eastern Partnership countries in promoting gender equality and women's health within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goal'. The event is held in the building of Milli Majlis with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of Euronest (the consultative structure of the European Union's Eastern Partnership program) and the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

This country is represented by head of the Armenian delegation in PA Euronest Armen Ashotyan, his assistant Aram Barseghyan and member of the delegation Manet Tandilyan.

News.Az

News.Az