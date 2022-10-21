International Court of Justice rejects Armenia’s application against Azerbaijan: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 12, 2022, the International Court of Justice declared that the circumstances presented by Armenia on September 16, 2022 were not sufficient to modify the measures specified in the Court’s Order dated December 7, 2021, and denied the application made against Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

The ministry noted that this decision aligns with Azerbaijan’s commitment to treat any Armenian detainees in full compliance with the Court’s previous Order, as well as with its international and domestic obligations to treat detainees humanely and without discrimination.

“Also, as announced by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 17 September 2 October 2022, a detailed investigation is currently being conducted in relation to video images that have been circulated anonymously on social media, allegedly showing the illegal actions of Azerbaijani military personnel. Several criminal investigations have been opened in connection with previous video images that were verified, and those responsible were held accountable,” said the ministry.

“By contrast, no steps have been taken by Armenia to prosecute those who committed numerous war crimes and are responsible for other illegal acts against Azerbaijani military personnel and civilians. This includes planting over 1,400 new landmines in the territory of Azerbaijan since the Trilateral Statement was signed, and the relentless rocket attacks on densely populated civilian cities like Ganja during the 44-Day War, the second anniversary of which was commemorated recently,” the ministry stated.

It was emphasized that both Azerbaijan and international observers, including the Special Rapporteur of the Council of Europe and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, have repeatedly called on Armenia to investigate the video images widely distributed on social media that indicate war crimes committed by its military personnel, and bring the perpetrators of war crimes to justice. The international community must hold Armenia accountable for these actions.

“Azerbaijan remains committed to the ongoing peace process and negotiations, as well as to the protection of the rights of all people within the framework of international law,” the ministry added.

News.Az