International Court of Justice wraps up public hearings raised by Azerbaijan

The public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Azerbaijan in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) concluded today, according to the International Court of Justice, News.Az reports.

During the hearings, which opened on Monday, April 15, 2024, the delegation of Azerbaijan was led by Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The delegation of Armenia was led by Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Representative of the Republic of Armenia on International Legal Matters.

News.Az