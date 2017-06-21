International Day of Yoga, 21 June

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.

Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognizing its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

Yoga for Health

The theme for the 2017 celebration, organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, is 'Yoga for Health.' The theme highlights the fact that yoga can contribute in a holistic way to achieving an equilibrium between mind and body. The organizers believe that this approach to health and wellbeing can make a direct and useful contribution to humankind's quest to achieve sustainable development and move towards lifestyles that are in harmony with nature.

