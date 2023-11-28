International donors fund only 5% of mine action in Azerbaijan: ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) expressed gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for funding humanitarian demining in the country.

As much as 95 percent of ANAMA’s budget is financed by the state, and only 5 percent by international donors, Deputy Chairman of the ANAMA Board Samir Poladov at the 2nd International Workshop on “Mine Action: Innovations and Best Practices” in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the landmines planted by Armenia in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan still pose a danger.

“The reason is the large number of mines and ammunition in these territories. Roads, railway tracks, and populated areas have been mined,” he added.

News.Az